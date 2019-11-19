Heartbreaking scenes as body of Lee Early is 'brought home' - funeral to be held tomorrow

Tragic scenes took place last night on Arranmore island in Co Donegal as islander Lee Early was brought home.

The 26-year-old died after his care slipped off the Poolawaddy Pier in the early hours of Sunday.

His body was accompanied home by Arranmore RNLI crew as they led two ferries from Burtonport.

A post on RNLI Facebook page says: "It was with great sadness that we escorted our friend, our colleague and our skipper Lee Early back to Arranmore this evening.

"Lee passed away on Sunday morning as a result of a tragic accident on Arranmore. He was a proud Lifeboatman, a skilled Skipper and a much loved friend to us all, he will be greatly missed by the whole community.

"A book of condolence will be available at The Arranmore Community Centre from 7pm this evening.

"Lee's funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday the 20th November at 12.00pm in St. Crones Church with burial afterwards at the adjoining graveyard.

"The Arranmore Community & diaspora, along with the RNLI and wider SAR community will stand with the Early family at this difficult time. Ar dhéis Dé go mbeidh a anam dilís."