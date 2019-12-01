Heartbreaking tributes paid to tragic Gracie Gordon, 14, ahead of her funeral, tomorrow

Almost £9000 has been raised by a heartfelt GoFundMe page for teen Gracie Gordon after her shock death.

Tomorrow (Monday) Gracie's funeral will take place in St. MacNissis Church at noon before moving to Larne Cemetery.

Her funeral notice says the 14-year-old died on November 27 suddenly. She was the daughter of Alex and Danielle and sister of Charlie Louise.

The fundraising page was set up by Ally McConnell a friend of Gracie's mother.

She said: "Gracie lost her precious life in the most tragic circumstances.

"Nothing any of us can do will take away the pain that the family are experiencing.

"I have been overwhelmed today with people asking how they can help and we want to be able to help in the most practical way possible.

"Thank you!

"Dannii’s friends and work mates "

Gracie Leigh had attended St Killian's College. A post from the school on November 29 said: "The staff, pupils and entire school community of St Killian’s College are deeply saddened at the sudden death of one of our Year 10 pupils. Gracie Leigh Gordon passed away on Tuesday night following a tragic accident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Gracie Leigh’s parents, her sister Charlie Louise, her step brother Mark and her extended family at this time.

"Gracie Leigh’s wide circle of friends and classmates are heartbroken by this untimely loss and are being supported by staff and relevant professionals.

"Gracie Leigh was a very popular pupil who was fiercely loyal and caring and was always there for her friends.

"She will be very much missed in school by fellow pupils and staff alike. She will be remembered with great love and affection by all those who knew her."