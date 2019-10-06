Heartbroken mum says Facebook appeal to find precious ashes of baby 'left me in tears'

A heartbroken mother who issued a heartbreaking post on Facebook asking for help to locate the necklace containing the ashes of her baby has been reunited with the priceless item.

The item was lost in Armagh.

The precious necklace

In a post on Facebook, Suzan McComb wrote: "If anyone knows of someone finding either this little part that has our baby's ashes in it or the breastmilk cage can you let me know?

"I brought the necklace to Ewarts jewelers yesterday and between there, Emersons and back to my car it has been lost.

"Obviously I am very keen to get it back as I wear this EVERY day 😭"

But Suzan has confirmed that her necklace has been found.

She said it proved that social media can be used for good and wants to thank everyone who shared her post.

Suzan said when she received a message about her necklace "I cried so much when I got the message asking was it my jewellery because I never thought I'd see it again".