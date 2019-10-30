Heartfelt tributes paid to father-of-six Noel McGrogan after his sudden passing

Countless tributes have been paid to 'gentle giant' Noel McGrogan online after his sudden passing.

Earlier Julie Anderson - Mr McGrogan's mother -who had reported him missing, told of her anguish after his body was found.

Police are investigating the sudden death of a 27-year-old man in the Springbank Lane area of west Belfast on Monday, 28th October.

A spokesman said a post mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death.

In a Facebook post earlier this week Julie Anderson wron Funeraltimesote: "I would like to thank everybody in the search for my son Noel Mc Grogan.

"His body has been found and the family are now asking for some privacy until further details.

"Again thank you everyone for your support we as a family it means the world."

After his passing tributes adorned social media in a bid to offer comfort to his family.

One said: "So sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and your family ❣ xxxxx", whilst another offered: " So sorry for ur loss lv thinking of you all at this very hard and sad time xx" and another: "Thinking of u wee love and the family circle be strong beautiful R.I.P young Noel was a lovely kid xx".

Funeral details for Mr McGrogan have now been released on Funeraltimes.com.

It states that the 27-year-old from Lisburn died on October 28 and will be deeply missed by his children, siblings, parents and wider family circle.

Requiem Mass for Mr McGrogan will be held on November 1 at St. Patrick’s Church in Lisburn.