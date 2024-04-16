Here are 13 dogs who have fallen on hard times in Northern Ireland - and are now looking for 'forever homes'

3 . Ginny

Ginny is a beautiful 3-year-old Crossbreed. She is an amazing dog who has made best friends with her Canine Carers here at the Centre. She is super loving, and we know to expect the biggest cuddles when Ginny’s around! She is looking for a dog-experienced home where everyone is over the age of 16 and will love her as part of the family. Ginny has no previous experience of being around younger children so will be more comfortable if there are no visiting children to her new home. Ginny is a playful, active girl who loves nothing more than chasing a ball and having fun with her people. Photo: Dogs Trust