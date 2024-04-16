Here are 13 dogs who have fallen on hard times in Northern Ireland - and are now looking for 'forever homes'

1. Wallaby
Wallaby, Kangaroo, Koala and Dingo are all 6 week old cocker spaniel pups who are super excited to meet their new families. These stunning puppies are very sweet and love cuddles. They will need their new family to be home most of the day at the beginning to help them settle in. An outdoor garden space would also be fantastic to help these little loves with house training and playing their favourite games. Please complete an application if you think that these puppies could be your perfect match! Remember to favourite Wallaby in your application. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Murphy
Murphy is a lovely friendly chap, who, despite being 10 years old, still thoroughly enjoys playing ball games with his carers. Murphy enjoys getting lots of attention from his carers, especially getting a good scratch and a having a game of fetch! Murphy does have a medical condition requiring daily medication which can be discussed further with the Adoption Team. If you feel that you would be a good match for Murphy, please fill in an application and "favourite" Murphy! Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Ginny
Ginny is a beautiful 3-year-old Crossbreed. She is an amazing dog who has made best friends with her Canine Carers here at the Centre. She is super loving, and we know to expect the biggest cuddles when Ginny’s around! She is looking for a dog-experienced home where everyone is over the age of 16 and will love her as part of the family. Ginny has no previous experience of being around younger children so will be more comfortable if there are no visiting children to her new home. Ginny is a playful, active girl who loves nothing more than chasing a ball and having fun with her people. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Gusty
Meet Gusty! He is a handsome 3 year old Spaniel Crossbreed looking for an adult only home with previous dog experience. This is because Gusty has little known history after coming to us as a stray. He is a quirky boy, so someone that has owned dogs with different personalities may understand him better than someone who is first time dog owner! The staff here at the Centre love spending time with Gusty as he always provides some entertainment! Photo: Dogs Trust