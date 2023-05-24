2 .

George is such a sweet natured and lovely 11-year-old boy who will make the perfect companion for someone. He gets along really well with dogs and people, despite his age George still enjoys getting out for walks but they just need to be a little shorter for him. He will happily travel in the car and in particular loves sniffing the fresh air from the back seat. George is housetrained and sleeps on his own downstairs at night. His foster carers have found that he likes squeaky toys and enjoys searching for food in his puzzle toys, especially for tasty salmon or bacon treats. In the evenings George enjoys being flopped at your feet or by your side for a snooze. Photo: Dogs Trust