Just look into the eyes of these abandoned pups and dogs and try not to love them. Each and everyone of them is an individual deserving of a chance at happiness.
1.
Ross is a lively 2 month old Collie cross and his sister is Rachel who is also on the website for rehoming. If you are interested in either Ross or Rachel you only need to apply for one of the puppies to be considered for either. The puppies are currently being cared for in foster homes where they are getting off to a great straight with getting used to life in a home. Photo: Dogs Trust
2.
If you love the outdoors and are always up for an adventure then Jai could be the boy for you! He loves all kinds of terrains, whether its mountains, beaches or forests! He is also rather partial to a cold water dip, especially if there is a tennis ball involved. After his exercise, swim or play, Jai loves nothing more than to take a nap in his crate. ai is a brilliant boy who will make his adopter feel very rewarded and loved should they put the dedication into getting to know him. If you think that you could offer Jai his forever home, please fill in an adoption form below. Photo: Dogs Trust
3.
George is such a sweet natured and lovely 11-year-old boy who will make the perfect companion for someone. He gets along really well with dogs and people, despite his age George still enjoys getting out for walks but they just need to be a little shorter for him. He will happily travel in the car and in particular loves sniffing the fresh air from the back seat. George is housetrained and sleeps on his own downstairs at night. His foster carers have found that he likes squeaky toys and enjoys searching for food in his puzzle toys, especially for tasty salmon or bacon treats. In the evenings George enjoys being flopped at your feet or by your side for a snooze. Photo: Dogs Trust
4.
Murphy is a handsome 3 year old Labrador. He is a boisterous and energetic boy that is looking for a home that can provide him with the physical and mental stimulation he requires. He is toy mad and loves playing fetch. A secure, enclosed garden is a must for Murphy to have safe off lead play. Photo: Digs Trust