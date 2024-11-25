Here are 21 pictures of families celebrating Cookstown Christmas Light Switch On 2024

The switch on event took place on William Street from 6.30pm – 8pm.
The street came alive with a range of entertainment, including performances from Stewartstown Panto, Tullylagan Pipe Band and Ryan McGarrity and Alan McPhearson, as well as a fantastic Showstoppers Parade that entertained the crowd.
There was also plenty of on-street entertainment including face painting, The Gaming Bus and lots of character walkabouts for all those Christmas selfies.
See pictures from Mid-Ulster Council
