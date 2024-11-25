Cookstown light switch-onCookstown light switch-on
Here are 21 pictures of families celebrating Cookstown Christmas Light Switch On 2024

Thousands turned out to attend the return of Mid Ulster District Council’s Cookstown Christmas Lights Switch On event, on Friday evening, 22 November.

The switch on event took place on William Street from 6.30pm – 8pm.

The street came alive with a range of entertainment, including performances from Stewartstown Panto, Tullylagan Pipe Band and Ryan McGarrity and Alan McPhearson, as well as a fantastic Showstoppers Parade that entertained the crowd.

There was also plenty of on-street entertainment including face painting, The Gaming Bus and lots of character walkabouts for all those Christmas selfies.

See pictures from Mid-Ulster Council

