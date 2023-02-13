News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Here are more beautiful pups and dogs who need a helping hand at life - all available to be rehomed with the right family

These beautiful pups need a second chance at happiness in safe loving homes.

By Gemma Murray
2 minutes ago

The dogs are currently available to suitable homes by contacting The Dogs Trust in Ballymena.

Undefined: readMore

1.

Stripe is a Collie Border cross and only 6 months old. He is a handsome boy who could share his new home with another animal.

Photo: Dogs Trust

Photo Sales

2.

He will require all his basic and house training so someone around for most of the day is essential. He is a smart and active boy who is looking for an active family who can give him the exercise and enrichment he will require.

Photo: Dogs Trust

Photo Sales

3.

Stripe could live with children aged 5 years and older. His new adopters will be required to attend our excellent Dog School classes which will help him learn key life skills

Photo: Dogs Trust

Photo Sales

4.

She will require all her basic and house training so someone around for most of the day is essential. She is a smart and active girl who is looking for an active family who can give her the exercise and enrichment she will require.

Photo: Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Ballymena