These beautiful pups need a second chance at happiness in safe loving homes.
1.
Stripe is a Collie Border cross and only 6 months old. He is a handsome boy who could share his new home with another animal.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2.
He will require all his basic and house training so someone around for most of the day is essential. He is a smart and active boy who is looking for an active family who can give him the exercise and enrichment he will require.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3.
Stripe could live with children aged 5 years and older. His new adopters will be required to attend our excellent Dog School classes which will help him learn key life skills
Photo: Dogs Trust
4.
She will require all her basic and house training so someone around for most of the day is essential. She is a smart and active girl who is looking for an active family who can give her the exercise and enrichment she will require.
Photo: Dogs Trust