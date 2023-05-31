Just look into the eyes of these abandoned dogs and try not to love them. Each and everyone of them is an individual deserving of a chance at happiness.
1.
Buddy is a friendly 1 year old Springer Spaniel looking for his forever home! Buddy can live with other pets in the house if properly managed, he has lived with a cat before and gets on well with other dogs. Buddy is an active boy who loves to go on long walks, especially to forests where he can run and sniff! He will happily jump into the boot of the car to join his adopters on outdoor adventures. He has lived with secondary school aged children before so would do best in a home with older children (8+). Buddy is housetrained and is used to sleeping in the kitchen at night. Photo: Dogs Trust
2.
Buddy is a very clever boy and knows how to sit and give paw! He is enthusiastic with lots of energy which means plenty of mental stimulation and exercise is a must! Buddy loves people once he gets to know them and will no doubt be best friends with his adopter in no time at all. Buddy is looking for an active home that will take him on long walks to exciting new places! Photo: dogs trust
3.
Charlie is a 16 week old terrier pup. When he came into us he had a broken hind leg, after treatment and further investigations it was decided it would be better to have it removed. Charlie is living in a foster home and has recovered very well from his operation, only having three legs has not stopped him being a very lively and mischievous little pup who loves people and does enjoy cuddles when he decides to take a rest. Photo: dogs trust
4.
Charlie will require a home where there is someone around the majority of the day to provide all the basic training and socialisation that comes with having a puppy. Due to him still recovering from the loss of his leg adopters will need to be prepared to make sure he doesn't overdo his exercise and put in extra work with training so that his brain is kept busy, Charlie enjoys puzzles and toys and loves to sniff and search. Photo: dogs trust