Buddy is a friendly 1 year old Springer Spaniel looking for his forever home! Buddy can live with other pets in the house if properly managed, he has lived with a cat before and gets on well with other dogs. Buddy is an active boy who loves to go on long walks, especially to forests where he can run and sniff! He will happily jump into the boot of the car to join his adopters on outdoor adventures. He has lived with secondary school aged children before so would do best in a home with older children (8+). Buddy is housetrained and is used to sleeping in the kitchen at night. Photo: Dogs Trust