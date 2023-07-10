Here is how we celebrated July 12th in recent years - and how we hope to in a few days time

These great images will remind you of times past on July 12 in Northern Ireland.
You will probably know a few faces in this collection.
1.
12/07/21 McAuley Multimedia.. Twelfth celebrations in Ballymena, Co Antrim.Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
2.
12/07/21 McAuley Multimedia.. Twelfth celebrations in Ballymena, Co Antrim.Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
3.
12/07/21 McAuley Multimedia.. Twelfth celebrations in Ballymena, Co Antrim.Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
4.
12/07/21 McAuley Multimedia.. Mr and Mrs Jim Allister MLA at the Twelfth celebrations in Ballymena, Co Antrim.Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA