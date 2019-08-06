HMS Caroline among 340 venues set to host open days

Heritage and history will be brought to life at this year’s European Heritage Open Days across Northern Ireland.

With over 340 venues taking part, this is one of the Province’s largest free events open to the public on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday 15.

European Heritage Open Days, now in its 22nd year, provides a unique opportunity for everyone to see behind closed doors at a variety of historic places, many of which are not normally open to the public.

The theme this year is The Art of Sharing, meaning that venues will have the opportunity to share heritage stories of their buildings and their connections to locations and people through talks, tours, exhibitions, craft, art and performance or screen.

This year’s event was launched at HMS Caroline in Belfast, one of the venues participating in this year’s event.

Moira Doherty, Deputy Secretary at the Department for Communities, said: “We aim to help communities to appreciate and realise the value of our rich historic environment. European Heritage Open Days are a key opportunity for everyone to do this, whether by visiting a new place or taking part in a new activity.

“European Heritage Open Days is going from strength to strength each year with over 75,000 people turning out last year. This year’s offering is more varied than ever, reflecting the depth and diversity of our heritage.

“From living history re-enactments at Devenish Ecclesiastical Site founded in the 6th century, to a Titanic Taster Photography Tour exploring Titanic Quarter’s maritime heritage, there is something for everyone.

Whilst all events are free, some require pre-booking. To avoid disappointment visit www.discovernorthernireland.com/ehod