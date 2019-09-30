Ho, ho, ho or no, no, no – shops are already stocking up for Christmas

There may be a staggering 86 days until Christmas, but it seems Ulster’s retailers are already in the festive spirit.

Shelves in a number of stores are already heaving with tree decorations, Santa paraphernalia, and Christmas cards.

A Christmas display in TK Maxx

Tesco annoyed some shoppers by welcoming the festive season months ahead of Christmas Day.

The supermarket chain is selling tubs of Celebrations, Cadbury Heroes and Quality Street in Christmassy packaging.

Shoppers have been greeted by towers of the tubs placed near the entrance in a range of selected outlets. The deal has attracted thousands of likes, shares and comments online.

But Tesco is certainly not alone.

Poundland’s Belfast store has dedicated an aisle to Christmas stock, with baubles, Santa hats, stockings, comedy festive glasses, garlands and all manner of twinkly items. Ironically, the neighbouring aisle is jam-packed with scary masks, skeleton costumes and ghoulish decorations for Halloween.

Similarly Card Land is in full-on festive mode with wrapping paper, cards and Christmas knick-knacks for sale alongside the usual birthday cards and calendars.

Ann Dougan from Ballymena said she liked looking at the items, but felt it was way too early.

‘‘It’s definitely too early. My son’s just gone back to school and I feel like the summer has just ended.’’

Meanwhile, staff at TK Maxx in Belfast’s Donegall Arcade were setting up a display of miniature Christmas trees, silver deer ornaments and an array of jovial-looking Santas.

Even some shop windows in the city centre have been given a seasonal styling.

A group of ornamental carol singers in Victorian garb adorn the window of Guineys department store.

And high street stalwart Marks and Spencer is offering three for two on Christmas cards and wrapping paper.

But whilst the Christmas onslaught may seem ludicrously early, given that Halloween is still a month away, shops in Ulster are still lagging behind the mainland.

London department store Selfridges opened its Christmas shop in July, proudly claiming it is again the first in the world to unveil its Christmas section, a “record” 149 days before the event itself and two days earlier than last year.

But not everyone is happy with the early Christmas celebrations.

Viewers of the popular TV show This Morning were outraged this week by a Christmas segment.

There were Christmas trees, baubles and snow on the screens in the studio – and even presenter Phillip Schofield was gobsmacked.

But co-host Holly Willoughby, who was loving the festivities, said: “You know what it doesn’t feel wrong.”

Shaking his head with horror, open-mouthed Phil replied: “It does.”

This Morning viewers took to Twitter to voice their displeasure at the Christmas segment.

One viewer joked: “How long have I been asleep for, swear I went to bed in September??

However, there was one person that sided with Holly, who tweeted: “I’m with @hollywills on this one! I can’t wait for Christmas.’’