Holi 2022: When is the festival of Holi, what is the story of Holi - and how to say Happy Holi in Hindi?

The festival of Holi is here and once again people are able to celebrate.

Holi is one of the most famous Hindu festivals, with events celebrating it all around the world.

It has became synomos with images of crowds throwing colourful power and for a joyous, colourful celebration.

But what are the origins of Holi, how is it celebrated and who do you say Happy Holi in Hindi?

When is Holi 2022?

This year Holi will take place on Friday, March 18, 2022.

The festival is a national holiday in India, with friends and family getting together to enjoy the festitvities.

The evening before Holi is called Holika Dahan, or Chhoti Holi, this sees people gather around a bonfire to celebrate the victory of good versus evil.

The next day is called Holi and will see the celebration of people throwing coloured powder in the air.

What is Holi?

Holi is the known as the festival of colours, the festival of love and the festival of spring.

The Hindu festival celebrates the eternal love of Radha Krishna, who represents the triumph of good over evil.

It is a joyous occasion that often can be one for reconciliation amongst family and friends, to forgive and forget the problems of the past.

How is Holi celebrated?

Holi is celebrated by Hindus around the world, with the biggest celebrations taking place in India and Nepal.

The festival is marked by lighting bonfires and throwing colourful powder into the air and at one another.

The festival is well known around the world for the beautiful explosion of colour and the joyous atmosphere the festival creates.

How do you say Happy Holi in Hindi?

This is the spelling for Happy Holi in Hindi - होली की शुभकामनाएं.

It pronounced - holee kee shubhakaamanaen.