All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Home with echoes of Grimms fairytale Hansel and Gretel comes on the market locally with prominent spire and an exquisite stone facade

A home right out of a fairy tale only comes on the market every so often, but this exquisite property in Royal Hillsborough certainly ticks all the boxes.
By Gemma Murray
Published 8th Nov 2023, 12:36 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 12:41 GMT
1 Governors Gate Manor, Royal Hillsborough, BT26 6FZ 3 Bed Detached House Offers over £635,000

1.

1 Governors Gate Manor, Royal Hillsborough, BT26 6FZ 3 Bed Detached House Offers over £635,000 Photo: Propertypal

Photo Sales
1 Governors Gate Manor, Royal Hillsborough, BT26 6FZ 3 Bed Detached House Offers over £635,000

2.

1 Governors Gate Manor, Royal Hillsborough, BT26 6FZ 3 Bed Detached House Offers over £635,000 Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
1 Governors Gate Manor, Royal Hillsborough, BT26 6FZ 3 Bed Detached House Offers over £635,000

3.

1 Governors Gate Manor, Royal Hillsborough, BT26 6FZ 3 Bed Detached House Offers over £635,000 Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
1 Governors Gate Manor, Royal Hillsborough, BT26 6FZ 3 Bed Detached House Offers over £635,000

4.

1 Governors Gate Manor, Royal Hillsborough, BT26 6FZ 3 Bed Detached House Offers over £635,000 Photo: Propertypal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Home