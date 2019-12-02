Horror as Abbie Nummy, 14, dies in tragic farm accident - Health and Safety Executive investigating

A young teen has died in a tragic farm accident in the Newry area over the weekend.

It happened in the rural Bernish area, south of the city and close to the border, on Saturday afternoon.

The tragic teenager was named locally as Abbie Nummy (14), a pupil at Newry High School.

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive NI said: "“HSENI have received a report of an incident in Newry, has attended the scene, and is currently investigating the circumstances.”

Last week 14-year-old Gracie Gordon died when she fell into the River Inver in Larne. Her funeral is today.

When asked about the tragedy a spokesman for the PSNI said: "Police will prepare a report for the Coroner following a sudden death in a tragic accident at a farm in Newry on Saturday.



"The Health and Safety Executive is investigating the circumstances."

Emergency services - including the Air Ambulance -were dispatched to the scene, but the young girl's life could not be saved.

A spokesman from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 14.03 on Saturday 30 November 2019 relating to reports of an incident at Altaveigh Road, Newry.

"NIAS despatched two Emergency crews, one Rapid Response Paramedic and one Officer to the scene.

"The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no one was taken to hospital."

On Facebook a post from South Down UUP says: "Our thoughts and prayers are very much with this dear family of Abbie Nummy tonight and in the coming weeks and months in the wake of this terrible terrible tragedy".