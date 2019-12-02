Horror as another 14-year-old NI girl dies in tragic accident - Air Ambulance called to scene on Saturday

A young teen has died in a tragic farm accident over the weekend.

The teenager was killed on a farm outside Newry.

It happened in the rural Bernish area, south of the city and close to the border, on Saturday afternoon.

The tragic teenager was named locally as Abbie Nummy (14), a pupil at Newry High School.

Last week 14-year-old Gracie Gordon died when she fell into the River Inver in Larne. Her funeral is today.

When asked about the tragedy a spokesman for the PSNI said: "Police will prepare a report for the Coroner following a sudden death in a tragic accident at a farm in Newry on Saturday.



"The Health and Safety Executive is investigating the circumstances."

Emergency services - including the Air Ambulance -were dispatched to the scene, but the young girl's life could not be saved.