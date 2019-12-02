Horror as another 14-year-old NI girl dies in tragic accident - Health and Safety Executive investigating

A young teen has died in a tragic farm accident over the weekend.

The teenager was killed on a farm outside Newry.

It happened in the rural Bernish area, south of the city and close to the border, on Saturday afternoon.

The tragic teenager was named locally as Abbie Nummy (14), a pupil at Newry High School.

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive NI said: "“HSENI have received a report of an incident in Newry, has attended the scene, and is currently investigating the circumstances.”

Last week 14-year-old Gracie Gordon died when she fell into the River Inver in Larne. Her funeral is today.

When asked about the tragedy a spokesman for the PSNI said: "Police will prepare a report for the Coroner following a sudden death in a tragic accident at a farm in Newry on Saturday.



"The Health and Safety Executive is investigating the circumstances."

Emergency services - including the Air Ambulance -were dispatched to the scene, but the young girl's life could not be saved.

On Facebook a post from South Down UUP says: "Our thoughts and prayers are very much with this dear family of Abbie Nummy tonight and in the coming weeks and months in the wake of this terrible terrible tragedy".