Horse fair returns as Ballyclare May Fair celebrations continue

The traditional horse fair returns to Main Street on Tuesday (May 21) as Ballyclare May Fair celebrations continue in the Co. Antrim town.

Local musicians, as well as your Uncle Hugo, and a concert with Dolly and Shania Tribute Act will get your toes tapping on May Fair Tuesday.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman John Smyth is joined by Angeline Murphy, Marketing manager from Firmus Energy, who are sponsoring the May Fair Concert on Saturday, May 25.

Don’t forget to bring your furry friends to Ballyclare Town Hall on Wednesday (May 22) for the pet show at 6pm. Then from 7pm, everyone will get to enjoy half price amusements as well as the Taste of the Borough with local musicians in the Town Hall.

Celebrations move up a gear with the Soap Box Derby on Thursday (May 23) at 6.30pm when Ballyeaston Road will become a mini race track as competitors race against each other to be crowned champion.

Saturday (May 25) sees the return of the May Fair parade, departing from Dennison Commercials at 1pm.

The May Fair concert, which is sponsored by Firmus Energy, will also entertain the crowd from 2.00pm until 5.30pm with live entertainment.

Marty Mone and his band will perform 8.00pm -10.00pm before the week of celebrations come to a close at 10.15pm when the town will be lit up with the fireworks finale.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Jhn Smyth, said: “This annual event is a great opportunity for all the family to have some fun together. We have lots of activities planned for all age groups, so make sure you head down to Ballyclare and join in the celebrations.”

For more information including the May Fair programme, car parking and road closures visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/ballyclaremayfair