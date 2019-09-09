Huge whale washed up on NI beach

The remains of a huge Minke whale has washed up on a Co Down beach.

It was found at around 11am today by Newcastle Coastguard on Tyrella Beach.

The 27ft whale was found with what appears to be fishing gear still caught up around its tail.

A spokesperson for the coastguard advised the public not to come to see the whale.

"Officials are now working towards the removal of the whale from Tyrella Beach but it is not yet known how this whale died or if it has any diseases," they said.

Northern Ireland Environment Agency staff also attended to the scene, to take measurements and samples from the whale.