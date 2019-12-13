Hundreds attend funeral of tragic Deirdre McShane who was 'a blessing to so many'

Hundreds this morning attended the funeral of tragic sea swimmer Deirdre McShane

The service was conducted by Fr Brendan Hickland - a first cousin of the deceased - in St. Mary's and St. Joseph's Church, Ballintoy.

Ms McShane - a midwife and mother-of-two - died after getting into difficulties swimming on Monday morning.

Today Fr Hickland said Ms McShane "was a blessing to so many".

"Her hands and feet visiting countless new mothers advising them to feed their babies naturally. and holding countless numbers of babies, some she helped deliver and hold in infancy, the countless phone calls made to check if mothers and families were ok," he said.

"Her confidentiality, commitment and professionalism were so well respected by those who came in contact with her and by her work colleagues so many of whom she counted among her wide circle of friends."

The cleric spoke of her desire that people would live healthier lives and would "almost demand that you too would join the swim rise group".

" I would say a few people had to think of a few excuses every time Deirdre appeared."

Fr Hickland added that "her energy and enthusiasm were infectious and when Joe and herself went out together they oozed contentment and enjoyment where others sometimes just lived life as just another day".

