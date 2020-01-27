Images of abandoned baby released as police search for mother

Police searching for the mother of a newborn baby found abandoned on a doorstep have released new images of the little boy.

The infant, named Edward after the postman who discovered him, was left on a doorstep in Hackney, east London, shortly before midday on Saturday.

Metropolitan Police undated handout photo of the infant, named Edward, as police are trying to find the mother of the baby boy abandoned on a doorstep in Hackney, east London, shortly before midday on Saturday when he was 12 hours old

Edward senior's granddaughter posted an appeal on Facebook after the heartbreaking discovery.

Police said that the baby was wearing a grey babygro and a grey hat, and was wrapped in a white knitted blanket when he was found.

He had been fed and appeared to have been well cared for, although he was not born in hospital.

Detective Sergeant Andy Barry said: "He appeared well cared for and well looked after, he had been fed.

"He's doing really, really well, he's being kept in hospital for a few days as would normally be the case. He's fit and healthy, he's a bonny lad."

Investigators are looking through CCTV and are asking anyone who saw anything of concern in Sandringham Road between 10am and midday on Saturday to come forward.

DS Barry said the mother's wellbeing is his main concern.

He said: "She is our primary concern now. As a father myself I know how daunting it can be to be a parent, you're presented with this life and you have to suddenly care for it.

"Because he was six or 12 hours old when he was found and it didn't appear to have been a hospital birth, we have concerns for her emotional wellbeing, her health, to make sure she's looked after."

Appealing to the mother directly, he added: "Contact us, we're here to help you. We're not here to put you in any form of trouble at all, we want to make sure that you are OK, your health and wellbeing is our primary concern.

"To anyone who may know Edward's mother, I'd urge you to come forward and help me locate her - this can be done in confidence.

"I'd also like to hear from anyone who was in the Sandringham Road area between 10am and 12pm on Saturday January 25. If you noticed anything or saw someone, please contact us as a matter of urgency."

DNA samples from the baby have been sent off for analysis.

Police have also been speaking to homeless people in the area in case they saw anything.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting CAD 3039/25Jan or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.