IN FULL: Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2019 for NI

Northern Ireland’s successful candidates for an award in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for 2019 have been announced.

The list of award recipients is as follows: KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Father Brian D'Arcy. Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

George Ernest Craythorne HAMILTON QPM. Chief Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

For services to Policing and the community in Northern Ireland.

COMPANIONS OF THE ORDER OF THE BATH

Kieran James Donnelly. Comptroller and Auditor General. For services to the Northern Ireland Audit Office.

Police Ombudsman Michael Maguire

COMMANDERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dr Thomas Michael MAGUIRE. For services to Justice in Northern Ireland.

Francis Paul Augustine MARTIN. President, British Chambers of Commerce and Partner, BDO Northern Ireland. For services to UK Business.

OFFICERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Father Brian D’ARCY. For services to Cross Community Relations.

Jill DOWNING. Solicitor. For services to Children and Families and to voluntary work in the community in Northern Ireland.

Mark Kieron HAMILTON. Assistant Chief Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Policing and the community in Northern Ireland.

Richard Ian WILLIAMS. Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Screen. For services to the Screen Industries in Northern Ireland.

MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Viviane Hooper ADAMSON. For voluntary service to the Credit Union Movement and the community in Newry and Banbridge.

Emma Pauline BOND For services to Policing and the community in Northern Ireland.

Sheila CHAMBERS Founder, Around Noon. For services to the Economy and the community in Newry.

John CHAPMAN For services to Children with Severe Learning Difficulties.

Anthony Joseph CONVERY Founder and Chairman, CDE Group. For services to the Northern Ireland Economy.

Ian William CROWE DL For services to the community and to the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

Mark Philip HORTON Chief Executive Officer, Ballinderry Rivers Trust and All-Ireland Director, The Rivers Trust. For services to Conservation.

Elizabeth Jane Bewick JACKSON Partner, Herbert Smith Freehills. For services to the Northern Ireland Economy and Innovation in Law.

Dr Adrian Brendan JOHNSTON For services to Peacebuilding and the community in Northern Ireland

Marshall KILGORE Principal, Drumachose Primary School. For services to Education and the community in Northern Ireland.

Walter LAMBE Head, Rathmore Educational Guidance Centre. For services to Education.

Lorna MCALPINE For services to Integrated Education in Northern Ireland.

Catherine Frances MCILROY Allied Health Professional Manager, Acute Services, Southern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Physiotherapy.

Abbie Elizabeth MCKENNA Workforce Development Manager, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education and to Deaf Children.

William Thomas (Liam) PERRY Principal, St Columbanus College, Bangor. For services to Education.

William Henry SHOLDIS For services to the Scout Movement and to Young People in North and West Belfast.

Jacqueline Elizabeth STEWART Lately Principal, Downshire High School. For services to Education.

Ruth WALLACE For services to Young People and the Belfast Trust Fostering Service.

Colin James WALSH Chief Executive Officer, Crescent Capital, Northern Ireland. For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.

MEDALLIST OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Mervyn BEST For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Alison Elizabeth BLAYNEY For services to the community in Kilcooley, Northern Ireland.

Kimberley Ann BRIGGS Resource and Finance Director, East Belfast Community Development Agency. For services to the community in East Belfast.

Raymond Stephen CARROLL Car Pool Manager, Northern Ireland Office. For public service.

William Robert CASKEY Watch Commander, Magherafelt Fire Station. For services to the community in Magherafelt.

Richard David COLLINS For services to the community in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

Valerie Violet CRICHTON For services to Road Racing in Northern Ireland.

Robert Patrick DOHERTY For services to Young People through Golf in Portrush, Northern Ireland.

Brigid DOUGHERTY Staff Officer, Probation Board for Northern Ireland. For services to Criminal Justice.

John GLOVER For services to Athletics.

Heather Jane GRACEY For services to the community in Lisburn.

Kate Mary- Rose GRANT For services to the community in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

Barry GRIBBEN Building Supervisor, Edenderry Primary School. For services to Education and Sport in Armagh.

Helen HOLLAND For voluntary service to the community in North Belfast.

Robert William Irwin HOLMES Staff Officer, Benefit Security Division, Department for Communities, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Fundraising.

Isabel Graham HOOD Environmental Campaigner. For services to Environmental Conservation.

Stephen HOSKINS For services to Young People in the Scouting Movement in Northern Ireland.

Richard JAY For services to Young People and Music in Northern Ireland.

Annie JOHNSTON For services to Irish Craftwork.

James Thomas LAVERTY For services to Swimming and Disability Sport.

Irene Nora Elizabeth MACWILLIAM For services to Textile Art in Northern Ireland.

Colin Philip MAGILL For services to Local Government and the community in County Down.

John Campbell MARTIN For services to the Farming community in Northern Ireland.

Andrew MCCLARTY For services to charity.

Robert Alastair MCFARLAND Head of Technology, Limavady High School. For services to Education and the community in Londonderry.

Breda MCGRENAGHAN For services to Cancer Patients in County Fermanagh.

Philip MCGRENAGHAN For services to Cancer Patients in County Fermanagh.

George Clarke MCLAUGHLIN For services to the Northern Ireland Fire Brigade and voluntary service to the community in Limavady.

Francis Joseph MCNALLY Deputy Principal, Department for Infrastructure, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Government in Northern Ireland and Prostate Cancer Awareness.

Alexandra MCNAUL Nursery Assistant, Kylemore Nursery School. For services to Education and to the community in Portrush, Northern Ireland.

Robert MCQUILLAN For services to Music in Ballymena.

James Alfred Edward MERCER For services to Young People and Football in County Armagh.

Roberta RICHMOND For services to Mental Health in East Belfast.

Wilfred Andrew Hiram ROBINSON For services to the community in County Tyrone.

Thomas James SERVIS For voluntary and charitable services.

William James King SHAW For voluntary and charitable service in Belfast.

David Wilson SHIELDS For services to Music and Amateur Dramatics in Northern Ireland.

Austin John William STRONGE For services to the welfare of former Royal Ulster Constabulary Officers and their Families in Northern Ireland.

Cecelia TAGGART For voluntary services to Scouts and the community in Downpatrick, County Down.

Lee TAVINDER For services to Mental Health in Northern Ireland.

Dr Geoffrey Michael THOMPSON For services to the Rural Youth in Northern Ireland.

QUEEN’S POLICE MEDAL

Jonathan Stewart ROBERTS Chief Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland

Ronald (Ronnie) Charles Edwin GALWEY Lately, Detective Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland

Jeremy Andrew HARRIS Lately, Deputy Chief Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland

QUEEN’S AMBULANCE MEDAL

Jacqueline Mary O’HARA Paramedic Station Supervisor – Northern Ireland Ambulance Service