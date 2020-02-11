IN PICTURES: 17 photographs from NI's first ever same sex marriage
The first ever same sex marriage to take place in Northern Ireland occurred on Tuesday.
Robyn Peoples, 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, became history makers at a ceremony in a hotel in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, on Tuesday afternoon - here's an in pictures peek at how they got on.
Robyn Peoples (left), 26, and Robyn Peoples, 26, share a joke on their wedding day. (Photo: Presseye)
Robyn and Sharni took the media attention in their stride. (Photo: Presseye)
Newlyweds Sharni Edwards, 27 (left) and Robyn Peoples, 26, pictured on their wedding day. (Photo: Presseye)
Newlyweds Robyn Peoples (left), 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27 are all smiles.
