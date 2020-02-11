Newlyweds Robyn Peoples (left), 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27 embrace.

IN PICTURES: 17 photos from NI's first ever same sex marriage

The first ever same sex marriage to take place in Northern Ireland occurred on Tuesday.

Robyn Peoples, 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, became history makers at a ceremony in a hotel in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, on Tuesday afternoon - here's an in pictures peek at how they got on.

Robyn and Sharni took the media attention in their stride. (Photo: Presseye)

Newlyweds Sharni Edwards, 27 (left) and Robyn Peoples, 26, pictured on their wedding day. (Photo: Presseye)

Newlyweds Robyn Peoples (left), 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27 are all smiles.

"Now we are married and we have this opportunity - this is my wife, I can finally say she is my wife and we have had our marriage," said Robyn Edwards-Peoples, a senior care worker from Belfast.

