The General Committee of the ABOD lead a parade around Derry’s Walls. Photo: George SweeneyThe General Committee of the ABOD lead a parade around Derry’s Walls. Photo: George Sweeney
The General Committee of the ABOD lead a parade around Derry’s Walls. Photo: George Sweeney

In Pictures: 20 images from the Apprentice Boys Relief of Derry celebration in the Maiden City

By Michael Cousins
Published 10th Aug 2024, 14:16 GMT
Thousands of people take to the streets in Londonderry for the annual Apprentice Boys' Relief of Derry parade

Pictures George Sweeney

Young members of the Pride of Orange and Blue Flute band. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Young members of the Pride of Orange and Blue Flute band. Photo: George Sweeney

Young members of the Pride of Orange and Blue Flute band. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Members of the Pride of Ballinran Band from Kilkeel on Derry’s Walls. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Members of the Pride of Ballinran Band from Kilkeel on Derry’s Walls. Photo: George Sweeney

Members of the Pride of Ballinran Band from Kilkeel on Derry’s Walls. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Bandsmen from the Dungiven Crown Defenders on Derry’s Walls. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Bandsmen from the Dungiven Crown Defenders on Derry’s Walls. Photo: George Sweeney

Bandsmen from the Dungiven Crown Defenders on Derry’s Walls. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
ABOD parade on Derry’s Walls. Photo: George Sweeney

4. ABOD parade on Derry’s Walls. Photo: George Sweeney

ABOD parade on Derry’s Walls. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice