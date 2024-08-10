In Pictures: 20 images from the Apprentice Boys Relief of Derry celebration in the Maiden City
Published 10th Aug 2024, 14:16 GMT
Thousands of people take to the streets in Londonderry for the annual Apprentice Boys' Relief of Derry parade
1. Young members of the Pride of Orange and Blue Flute band. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Members of the Pride of Ballinran Band from Kilkeel on Derry’s Walls. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Bandsmen from the Dungiven Crown Defenders on Derry’s Walls. Photo: George Sweeney
4. ABOD parade on Derry’s Walls. Photo: George Sweeney
