In pictures: Apprentice Boys parade in Londonderry
The Apprentice Boys have described the police's actions as "heavy handed" at their parade in Londonderry.
However the PSNI has defended its approach to a flute band which wore Parachute Regiment insignia during an Apprentice Boys parade in Londonderry.
Sammy McClements and Deborah Shields of the A.B.O.D. Benevolent Fund took a donation from Lieutenant Governor Worthington McGrath and Lord Hay of Ballyore. DER3319-103KM
Keith Moore
The Imperial Corps of Drums, Liverpool, on parade. DER3319-118KM
Keith Moore
Cody Ross, Logan Barton and Mason Myles were drum majors for the Pride of the Orange & Blue Flute Band, Newbuildings. DER3319-105KM
Keith Moore
The scene outside the Apprentice Boys Memorial Hall before the start of Saturday's parade. DER3319-117KM
Keith Moore
View more