In pictures: Christine Lampard hosts celebration of 100 years of BBC in Northern Ireland

Christine Lampard hosted the gathering at the Waterfront Hall, titled ‘A Century Of Stories’.

It has been recorded for BBC television and radio, and celebrates “the range of the BBC’s work and its important role in local community life – bringing the best of everything to everyone” according to the corporation.

It will be broadcast on BBC television and BBC Radio Ulster later this year.

The event featured The Ulster Orchestra, and more music from Clannad, D:Ream, Tony Hadley, Katharine Timoney, as well as The Tumbling Paddies, and St Kieran’s Primary School Choir from Belfast.

It also featured audio-visual works from Eoin O’Callaghan, Siobhan Brown, duo The Darkling Air, and guitarist Rory Friers from the rock outfit And So I Watch You From Afar – all of which “have been inspired by the BBC local programme archives”, says the BBC.

Adam Smyth, director of BBC Northern Ireland, said in a statement marking the event: “BBC programmes and people have been at the heart of local community life for the last 100 years. This concert will celebrate that legacy and the stories of the audiences we serve.

"It’s a celebration in words, music and pictures and a birthday party unlike any other. A Century Of Stories is also a reminder of the BBC’s role in showcasing talent and creating events that bring all of us together.”

Christine Lampard said: “I am really delighted to be back in Belfast to present this fantastic show. This is where it all began for me and my career working for BBC Northern Ireland, and it will be a real pleasure to be part of the BBC’s 100th birthday celebrations.”

1 . Welcome! Christine Lampard greets everyone to A Century Of Stories – a celebration of 100 years of BBC Northern Ireland – in the Waterfront Hall Photo: PressEye Photo Sales

2 . Jazzing it up Katharine Timoney, jazz/soul singer songwriter from Northern Ireland, takes to the stage in the Waterfront Hall, Belfast to perform as part of A Century Of Stories Photo: William Cherry/Presseye Photo Sales

3 . An orchestral opening The Ulster Orchestra, under the baton of David Brophy, opens tonight’s show Photo: William Cherry/Presseye Photo Sales