His funeral cortege passed Ibrox stadium this afternoon ahead of a private service for the former Rangers, Everton, and Scotland manager.

Emotion hung heavy in the air as flowers and scarves were thrown on to the lead car as it slowly made its way past.

In two spells as Light Blues boss, Smith led Rangers to 10 top-flight titles, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups as well as to the UEFA Cup final in 2008.

Crowds applaud as the funeral procession passes Ibrox Stadium, home of Rangers FC. Picture date: Wednesday November 3, 2021.

Later this month, on November 19, an invite-only public memorial service – to be screened for free on Rangers TV – will take place at Glasgow Cathedral.

Rangers supporters clubs in the Shankill area of Belfast have organised their own memorial service.

It will take place on Monday, November 8 at 8pm at the Rangers mural on the corner of Lawnbrook Avenue and the Shankill Road.

Five Rangers supporters’ clubs in the area have organised the service – Berlin Loyal, Mid Shankill Loyal, Shankill Loyal, Tavern Loyal and Ulster Rangers.

Fans regard floral tributes left at Ibrox Stadium, home of Rangers FC. It was announced on 26th October 2021 that former Scotland, Rangers and Everton manager Walter Smith had died aged 73. Picture date: Wednesday November 3, 2021.

The Berlin Loyal club said: “The Rangers supporters clubs of the Greater Shankill wish to invite the wider community and Rangers family to a service of remembrance for our legendary manager Walter Smith OBE.

“We would encourage anyone who wishes to place flowers, scarves or shirts in memory of Walter to do so.”

