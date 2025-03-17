The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London.placeholder image
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London.

In Pictures: Princess of Wales makes St Patricks Day visit to Wellington Barracks in London to present shamrock to Irish Guards

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 17th Mar 2025, 13:13 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 13:15 BST
During a private ceremony in the Officers’ Mess, Kate also awarded Long Service and Good Conduct medals to soldiers in recognition of their commitment to the Army

The visit marks her second St Patrick’s Day as Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role she took on in 2023

The Princess of Wales presents the traditional sprigs of shamrock to officers and guardsmen during her visit to the Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London.

1. 01jphzbcejgy4cx4k50dk3amr0.JPG

The Princess of Wales presents the traditional sprigs of shamrock to officers and guardsmen during her visit to the Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London. Photo: Aaron Chown

Photo Sales
Seamus, the Irish Guards mascot ahead of The Princess of Wales arriving for a visit to the Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London

2. 01jphxt2hnnbkn2b7g3yfhmnz1.JPG

Seamus, the Irish Guards mascot ahead of The Princess of Wales arriving for a visit to the Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London Photo: Aaron Chown

Photo Sales
The Princess of Wales Seamus, the Irish Guards mascot during a visit to the Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London

3. 01jphztjwj5be14pjc5c79h3nv.JPG

The Princess of Wales Seamus, the Irish Guards mascot during a visit to the Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London Photo: Aaron Chown

Photo Sales
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London.

4. 01jphyzfc9h5qjh67tsqd7pmpp.JPG

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London. Photo: Aaron Chown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:London
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice