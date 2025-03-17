In Pictures: Princess of Wales makes St Patricks Day visit to Wellington Barracks in London to present shamrock to Irish Guards

The visit marks her second St Patrick’s Day as Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role she took on in 2023
The Princess of Wales presents the traditional sprigs of shamrock to officers and guardsmen during her visit to the Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London. Photo: Aaron Chown
Seamus, the Irish Guards mascot ahead of The Princess of Wales arriving for a visit to the Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London Photo: Aaron Chown
The Princess of Wales Seamus, the Irish Guards mascot during a visit to the Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London Photo: Aaron Chown
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London. Photo: Aaron Chown