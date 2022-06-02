In Pictures: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations get underway with Trooping the Colour and spectacular flypast

Thousands descended on The Mall on Thursday to watch Trooping the Colour, catch a glimpse of the royal family, marvel at the Red Arrows and cheer on more than 1,400 soldiers with 250 horses parading towards Buckingham Palace.
1. Platinum Jubilee
Monika Katona's Corgis Dobi (in red) and Lemmy (in blue) in Warwick on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022.
Photo: PA Wire
2. Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth II watching the Royal Procession from the balcony at Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022.
Photo: PA Wire
3. Platinum Jubilee
The Duke of Cambridge, the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales salute during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022.
Photo: PA Wire
4. Platinum Jubilee
The Earl of Wessex and the Countess of Wessex travel in a horse-drawn carriage along the Mall during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022.
Photo: PA Wire