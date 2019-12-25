In pictures: The Christmas Day royal outing to church at Sandringham

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined the Queen at the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service on her Sandringham estate for the first time.

George, six, and four-year-old Charlotte walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church hand in hand with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Queen Elizabeth II arriving to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Prince of Wales walked alongside them.

One-year-old Prince Louis stayed at the house.

The 93-year-old Queen, wearing a red coat and hat, arrived at the church in a maroon Bentley with the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 98, who was discharged from hospital on Christmas Eve, was at Sandringham but did not attend church.

The Duke of York, who has had a tumultuous end to the year after his disastrous appearance on the BBC’s Newsnight programme, walked side by side with Charles to a service at 9am but did not attend the 11am service.

Others attending the main morning service included Princess Beatrice and her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The Queen walked unaided down the church steps after the service and left in her chauffeured car with Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte meet well wishers after. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge, holding her daughter’s hand, curtseyed to the Queen from the steps as the car departed.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have posted a Christmas message on social media as they celebrate away from the Royal family this year.

An Instagram post on Harry and Meghan’s official SussexRoyal account features the message on a navy background under the couple’s monogram, which has a Santa hat resting on it.

It reads: “Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas - Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and the Duchess of Cornwall after the service. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The couple and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor are spending the festive season with the duchess’s mother Doria Ragland.

At Sandringham, as they made the return journey after the church service was over, the Cambridges spoke to people in the crowd who were waiting to catch a glimpse of the royal family.

Gemma Clark, 39, who had travelled from Long Sutton in Lincolnshire with her family, gave Charlotte an inflatable flamingo and said she seemed pleased with the gift.

“She said ‘Thank you’,” said Ms Clark, who was in a wheelchair.

The flamingo was called Felicity, Ms Clark said, adding: “But Charlotte may call it whatever she likes now.”

“It was a birthday present,” she explained. “My sister bought me it for my birthday and I truthfully didn’t like it but we have adventures with her.”

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of York arriving to attend an earlier church service. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

She said George and Charlotte were “brilliant”.

“It made my day,” she added. “I’ve never seen the royal family, ever.

“This is my first time at Sandringham and I would love to do it again.”

Back at the house, the family traditionally indulge in turkey, reared at Sandringham, before settling down to watch TV, including the Queen’s Christmas Speech.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after the service. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor, arriving at church. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire