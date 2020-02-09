Increasing concern for missing Lindsay Harvey - PSNI and her family ask her to get in touch

Police have made an urgent appeal for missing Lindsay Harvey to get in touch with them or her family.

In a post on PSNI Facebook police say she is missing from her home address in Portadown from around lunchtime today.

Missing Lindsay Harvey

Lindsay's family and Police are growing increasingly concerned for her well being and ask that she make contact with either her family or if she doesn't want to do that - to call Police.

"Please folks help us get Lindsay back home safe to her family," adds the post. "The weather outside is still pretty rough and not getting much better.

"Lindsay has long dark hair as you see from the photo and was believed to be wearing a purple coloured coat when she was last seen.

"If you have seen Lindsay or know where she may be please call 101 immediately and quote reference number 1189 of 09/02/2020.

"Really need your help here folks."