Increasing concern for missing Neisha Devlin - last seen on December 12

Neisha was last seen in the area surrounding Belfast City Centre at approximately 2am on Sunday 12th December 2021.

Neisha, who is 31-years-old is being described as 5ft 9ins tall and slim with brown hair.

Police are appealing to Neisha or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 315 14/12/21.