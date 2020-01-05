Increasing concern for missing Samantha Hanrahan (16) - who could be in Belfast, Dublin or Tyrone area

Police reported they were increasingly concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Samantha Hanrahan.

A post on PSNI Facebook - posted on January 1 says: "The 16 year old was last seen on the 27th of December at 14.30hrs in the Omagh area.

Samantha Hanrahan

"We suspect that she may have travelled to the Belfast or Dublin areas but there remains a possibility that she is still in the wider Tyrone / Fermanagh area.

"Please be on the lookout for her and ring in on 101 if you think you have seen her, quoting reference number 797 of 28/12/19."