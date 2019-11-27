Inver River tragedy: first daylight photos from the scene as people leave floral tributes to 14 year-old girl Members of the public have started leaving floral tributes to the 14 year-old girl who died after entering the Inver River in Larne on Tuesday evening. The girl was recovered from the river and taken to hospital but sadly passed away a while later. 1. Inver River tragedy A PSNI officer carries a bouquet of flowers left by a member of the public. McAuley Multimedia other Buy a Photo 2. Inver River tragedy PSNI officers at the scene on Wednesday morning. McAuley Multimedia other Buy a Photo 3. Inver River tragedy A PSNI officer places flowers close to where a 14 year-old girl entered the Inver River on Tuesday evening - sadly, the girl past away after she was recovered from the river. McAuley Multimedia other Buy a Photo 4. Inver River tragedy PSNI officers pictured near the scene where a 14 year-old girl entered the Inver River on Tuesday - sadly, the girl passed away after she was rescued. McAuley Multimedia other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4