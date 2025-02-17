Northern Ireland competitors at the Invictus Games have done the province proud, with Andy Allen MLA securing gold, silver and bronze, and Londonderry woman Joanne Lynch bagging two silvers.

Lisburn man Stu Ball also spent the past week in Vancouver representing NI with his colleagues, all three competing for Team UK.

Established by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 2014, the games aim to inspire recovery and rehabilitation for those injured while serving their country.

The seventh edition, which began in Vancouver on 8 February, brought together over 500 competitors from 23 nations, with the closing ceremony on Sunday night.

Royal Irish Veteran Andy Allen celebrates his medal wins in Canada at the Invictus games.

UUP East Belfast MLA Andy Allen won gold in the four minute indoor rowing endurances event, reaching 866m, as well as silver in the One Minute Sprint rowing, with 252m.

The former Royal Irish soldier bagged a bronze in the men's novice 'sit ski' and also took home a team silver in wheelchair rugby.

Andy lost both legs after a Taliban landmine attack in Afghanistan in 2008 and which also claimed 70% of his vision. He told the News Letter he was competing as “my way of thanking those who were there for me” in his rehabilitation.

His colleague Joanne Lynch, an RAF Welfare Officer from Londonderry also shone in the indoor rowing, with silvers in the four minute endurance, (1051m) and the one minute sprint.

Royal Irish Veteran and UUP Andy Allen immediately after winning gold at the Invictus game in his four minute indoor rowing event.

In 2013 she was on a winter skills course in the Cairngorms when her team was caught in an avalanche. Three colleagues died, leaving Joanne battling PTSD.

Soon to retire from the RAF, her Invictus journey was about overcoming the challenge of being back in a snowy environment, and also “being positive, and to keep growing”.

Stu Ball, a Royal Logistics Corps Staff Sergeant from Lisburn, had his first tour to Iraq at 18. Working in Force Protection, his role was escorting convoys from Kuwait to their new destinations in Iraq.

Many of the soldiers he handed vehicles to died soon afterwards, leaving him battling PTSD, anxiety and depression.

Joanne Lynch, an RAF Welfare Officer from Londonderry shone in the indoor rowing with silvers in the four minute endurance and the one minute sprint.

However, his time with Team UK had given him “that sense of purpose and identity again” - something he felt he had lost.

UUP leader Mike Nesbitt applauded all those who took part in the games, with "huge congratulations" to his colleague and friend Andy Allen for his full suite of gold, silver and bronze.

“Andy is an inspiration to us all and his determination and resilience are admirable,” he said.

“His own family will be very proud of his achievements, it’s a matter of pride for them. A matter of pride for veterans. A matter of pride for this party and a matter of pride for the Northern Ireland Assembly.”

Stu Ball, a Royal Logistics Corps Staff Sergeant from Lisburn, also representated Team UK at the Invictus games in Canada.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said he was "absolutely delighted" that fellow east Belfast man Andy is returning home with a gold, two silvers and a bronze.

"I also want to pay tribute to both from Northern Ireland who also participated in the games,” he added.

"The spirit of the Invictus Games is about resilience, courage, and camaraderie. The word Invictus means ‘unconquered’, symbolizing how these athletes refuse to be defined by their injuries but instead rise above them.