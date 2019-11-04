Irish television and broadcasting legend Gay Byrne (85) passes away

Irish television and broadcasting legend Gay Byrne (85) has passed away, RTE has confirmed.

RTÉ Director-General, Dee Forbes, described Mr. Byrne as an "exceptional broadcaster" and declared "we will never see his like again".

“We are all greatly saddened by the passing of Gay Byrne who has been a household name in this country for so many years.

"Gay was an exceptional broadcaster whose unique and ground-breaking style contributed so much to the development of radio and television in this country.

"Gay’s journalistic legacy is as colossal as the man himself – he not only defined generations, but he deftly arbitrated the growth and development of a nation. Ireland grew up under Gay Byrne, and we will never see his like again.

"My deepest sympathies to Kathleen and his family.”

