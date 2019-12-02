Is the Queen dead? - Royal expert steps in to deny distressing rumours Queen Elizabeth has died from heart attack

One of the United Kingdom's most prominent royal family commentators has stepped in to deny rumours of the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The rumours were spread by an individual who posted a screenshot from a WhatsApp group of someone saying 93 year-old Queen Elizabeth had died after suffering a heart attack.

The screenshot was shared thousands of times on social media on Sunday causing widespread confusion and angst.

“Queens passed away this morning, heart attack, being announced 930 Am tomorrow, channel dash 0800 tomorrow in full numbers 1s," read the message on the WhatsApp screenshot.

The rumours were quickly dispelled as false by Editor in Chief of Royal Central, Charlie Proctor.

"I see we have reached that time of year where I have to dispel rumours of HM's passing," said Mr. Charlie Proctor.

Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Queen is not dead.

"She is alive and well and is very much looking forward to hosting President Trump and other world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for the NATO reception," he added.

Queen Elizabeth II has reigned since February 1952 - she is the longest reigning British monarch there has ever been.