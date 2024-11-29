'It is inevitable - some MLA will try to make a name for themselves and bring assisted dying to Northern Ireland'

Former health minister Jim Wells has told opponents of assisted dying to get their arguments in order, because plans to bring the practice to Northern Ireland look sure to follow.

Mr Wells was speaking after the Terminally Ill Adults (End Of Life) Bill passed its second reading in the House of Commons on its way towards the statute books.

Though the law would only apply to England and Wales, Mr Wells said we can expect similar measures in Stormont in due course.

"Experience has show there is an inevitability this is coming our way,” he said.

Jim Wells, former DUP MLA and health minister (pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker) Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

"It certainly came our way in terms of same-sex marriage and abortion. We're hiding our heads in the sand if we don't believe that somebody at Stormont will try to make a name for themselves by extending this to this part of the UK.

"I hope it's not going to happen but history has shown that we have to be prepared for this.

"Those who are pro-life at both ends of the spectrum, birth and death, need to be ready and have their arguments well developed for something that I think is coming our way. We'd be very unwise not to be concerned.”

What about the unionist argument that what applies in GB should also apply in NI?

"It's a health issue, and health is devolved,” he said.

"There used to be a view that Northern Ireland was different, and that we had our own standards and our own moral compass. Now of course the government decided to over-ride that both in terms of abortion and same-sex marriage.

"There's variations between all the four jurisdictions on these issues, and I don't see why we should slavishly follow the rest of the UK.”

He said his own personal experiences with his wife Grace have influenced his opinion.

"My wife [Grace] has had serious health issues. On three occasions I've been asked to sign a 'do no recusitate' consent form for my wife in the last 10 years.

"My wife was out last night at her church Christmas dinner having an absolute ball.”

He said this indicates that “things can turn out very differently” from the prognosis given by clinicians.

"They certainly made an all-out effort to save her life, and they did,” said Mr Wells.

"Mo Mowlam is the other classic case. Mo Mowlam was given eight months to live and lived another nine years."

He said that he well knows the price of care home bills, adding: “Can you see other families say 'hold on here, our entire savings and inheritance is gone down the plughole'?