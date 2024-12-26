It was a cooler than Christmas, but still mild, Boxing Day in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​It was a mild Boxing Day in Northern Ireland, albeit cooler than both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The temperature did not make double digits, rising to 9.8 Celsius in Castlederg. This was almost 4C lower than Christmas Eve, where it hit 13.7C in Co Down, within a whisker of NI’s warmest ever December 24 of 13.9C in 1942.

The Met Office is not recognising a report of a record temperature this Christmas Eve in Magilligan of 14.3C.

Christmas Day this year in NI, while mild, was below Christmas Eve, reaching 12.6C Killowen and 12.4 Magilligan. Such temperatures are so far above what is needed for a White Christmas that snow flakes, if they did somehow fall, would melt at once. The warmest place in the UK on December 25, was Dyce, Scotland – 14.2C.

People enjoying Boxing Day in the Stormont estate. It was mild, but cooler than on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Temperatures across the province have for days been mostly in a narrow band between 8 Celsius at night and 12C by day. Killylane in Co Antrim had both the lowest maximum temperature in the 24 hours until 9pm on Christmas Night (December 25). Over that period, the temperature there barely moved between a low of 8.7C and a high 9.4C. Whatever clothing you chose to wear in such weather would be as suitable at 2am as at 2pm.

These mild overnight temperatures are even more striking than the mild daytime temperatures. In the same way that many shoppers in Belfast wrapped up more warmly than they needed to on December 24, no doubt assuming it would be cold at this time of year, many people probably used more heat at home on Christmas Eve than needed. Some night temperatures have been almost as high as in summer, when nights tend to drop to around 12 Celsius.

A News Letter reader who follows weather has told us that it was the warmest start to Christmas Eve on record for Scotland and Northern Ireland, with minimum temperatures of 11.9C at Kinloss and 11.0C at Killowen, Co Down, in the 24 hours ending 9am on December 24. At no point in that night and day was it cooler than that. It was also the mildest start to Christmas Day in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Jonathan Vautrey of the Met Office says the cloud cover means it does not get very warm during the day or cold at night. But mild south westerly winds blowing up warmer weather before Christmas have stopped, which explains why Boxing Day was not so mild.