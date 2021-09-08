It’s official - The Open returns to Royal Portrush in 2025

Shane Lowry celebrates his Open triumph in 2019. Pic by PA.

The spectacular course will host the major just six years after the hugely successful championship which was won by Shane Lowry in 2019.

Almost 240,000 spectators packed the venue over the four days on that occasion – the highest number of fans at any of the previous tournaments with the exception of St Andrew’s.

Irish golfer Shane Lowry got his hands of the coveted Claret Jug silverware in 2019, beating Tommy Fleetwood by six shots.

Dr Ian Kerr, Captain of Royal Portrush, said, “We are delighted to see the return of The Open to Royal Portrush Golf Club. This is one of the biggest sporting events in the world and to see it return to Northern Ireland and Royal Portrush so soon, is a recognition of the excellent work done by all involved in 2019.

“The Open in 2019 created a positive festival atmosphere in the area and we look forward to hosting this wonderful event once again.”

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the event organisers said; “The Open generated more than £100 million for the economy of Northern Ireland two years ago, attracting a record attendance for the Championship outside of St Andrews of 237,750 fans throughout the week. More than 5,400 hours of television coverage were broadcast to hundreds of millions of viewers globally as Irishman Shane Lowry performed superbly to become Champion Golfer of the Year and lift the famous Claret Jug.

“The return of the Championship to Royal Portrush for only the third time in 74 years has been wholeheartedly supported by the Northern Ireland Executive and Tourism Northern Ireland as well as the Police Service of Northern Ireland and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.”

Portrush-born major winner Graeme McDowell is delighted to have The Open back on his hometown course.

He told the BBC: “Everything that happened in ‘19, with Shane Lowry winning and the response it got with the best players in the world saying it was the greatest links course they had every seen.

“It was one of the proudest weeks for me growing up in this town. If we can get it back again I’ll be very excited. Hopefully I will be there in a playing capacity and, like I said, I’m very proud for the town, for Northern Ireland and the whole island of Ireland.