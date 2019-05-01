James McClean receives vile 'Happy birthday and die' card containing references to Hitler and Bloody Sunday

JAMES McCLEAN has posted pictures of a sickening 'Happy birthday and die' card sent to him at the Stoke City training ground which contains vile references to Hitler and Bloody Sunday.

The Republic of Ireland and Stoke City winger, who turned 30 on April 22nd, was sent the card which labelled Irish people a 'race of inbred, subhuman, parasites' and called McClean 'a two faced hypercritical (sic) b******' and a 'Fenian sub-human b****'.

The card, which McClean posted on his Twitter account, also made offensive references to Bloody Sunday. It read: “Bloody Sunday. Bloody Good laugh. 13 Nil to us. Ha, ha, ha, ha. Should have been 13,000 of you sub human b*******."

The sick message, which read on the front: 'Happy Birthday and die on April 22'; 'Have an amazing death', also listed a timeline of incidents in the 1980s which led to the death of supposed IRA members.

“1981 Bobby Sands Slimmer of the Year," it read inside. "Stupid b****** starves himself to death so he could be slimmer of the year.

“1987. FA Cup. Ulster. SAS 7 IRA 0. Good win. 1989. Gibraltar Cup Final SAS 3 IRA 0. Two good away wins."

It then launches into a rambling tirade about how Hitler would have 'sorted the IRA in a month'.

The message continues: "So you are f****** Irish international - any body can play for f****** Ireland. They give caps out in cornflake packets and you have to drink that muck called Guiness (sic) that qualifys (sic) you.

“They should have put the Waffen S.S in Ireland. They would have used scorched earth tactics not like British politicians licking IRA a****.

“The f****** Irish will do anything for poxy Ireland, except live in that s*******."

McClean shared the card on social media, accompanied with the caption: 'No words needed'.

His wife, Erin also revealed the front of the card on social media but refused to post the offensive inside contents: "So James got a bday [sic] card sent to the training ground today. How thoughtful. The hatred in that. Can't even show the inside it's that bad.'