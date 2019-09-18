James McClean to receive £63,000 after former UUP man Chris McGimpsey falsely referred to him as ‘super provo’

A former Belfast councillor who falsely referred to Republic of Ireland footballer James McClean as a “super Provo” is to pay out £63,000, the High Court heard on Wednesday.

The settlement covers damages and legal costs of McClean’s defamation action against Chris McGimpsey.

A judge was told Mr McGimpsey, a former UUP representative, will make the payment in two instalments.

He has already issued an apology for unfounded comments made “in the heat of the moment” during a radio programme debate.

Mr McClean, 30, sued following the ex-councillor’s appearance on BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show in November 2018.

The court heard previously that the remarks were then repeated and the focus of commentary on social media.

A statement was previously read out in court on Mr McGimpsey’s behalf.

It stressed that he did not intend to communicate any affiliation between Mr McClean and the Provisional IRA, but accepted the remarks were false and completely inaccurate.

The case had been adjourned for discussions on the level of damages.

In court counsel for Mr McClean Peter Girvan said: “The claim relates to publication by the defendant during the Nolan Show last November, in which he made a statement which defamed the plaintiff by affiliating the plaintiff with the Provisional IRA.”

He confirmed his client has accepted Mr McGimpsey’s apology, and the terms of an agreement reached on the outstanding issues.

Mr Girvan went on: “The defendant has agreed to pay £63,000, in respect of costs and compensation, in two instalments.”

Neither Mr McClean nor Mr McGimpsey were in court for the final resolution.