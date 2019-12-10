Jean McCullagh celebrates 105th birthday with Larne Town Hall surprise

A Larne woman has marked her 105th birthday with afternoon tea in the Mayor’s Parlour.

Jean McCullagh’s visit to Larne Town Hall was organised as a special treat by Catherine McCallion, Asda Larne Community Champion.

Catherine arranged for Jean and members of the Age Concern Knitting Group to have afternoon tea with Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow.

Jean was surprised with a cake, and the first citizen also presented flowers to celebrate her special day.

Jean’s brother and daughter made a special trip from Canada for the birthday celebrations, which included another party at Larne Rugby Club attended by family and friends.

Catherine said: “I remember celebrating Jean’s 102nd birthday, when I arranged an instore visit, as if it was yesterday – we had such a good giggle!

“The opportunity to get to know Jean over the past few years has been amazing. She has such a good sense of humour and many stories to tell.”