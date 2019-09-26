Jim Wells: NI parents will reject gender-inclusive dolls

South Down MLA Jim Wells has hit out at toy manufacturer Mattel after it launched a new line of dolls that are “gender inclusive” and “free of labels”.

The ‘Creatable World’ kits come with clothing options, accessories and wigs to allow children to style the doll with short or long hair, or in a skirt, trousers or both.

Mattel said it worked alongside a “dedicated team of experts, parents, physicians and most importantly, kids” to create the six different kits in a variety of skin tones.

Each kit includes one doll, two hairstyle options and “endless styling possibilities”.

Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel’s doll design, said: “Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels.

“Through research, we heard that kids don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms. This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them.

“We’re hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play.”

However, Mr Wells said the vast majority of parents in Northern Ireland “would use their wisdom and not touch them”.

“Sometimes you just wonder what on earth is happening – you think you get surprised and then another thing comes along. But on this occasion parents will have a choice – obviously these dolls will be bought by parents or grandparents and I’d say common sense will prevail.”

He added: “I have two granddaughters and needless to say if I am buying them dolls, they will be real dolls.”

Mr Wells said he believed gender-inclusive dolls could be harmful to children.

“You are to some extent inflicting your views on young children. I think the vast majority of parents in Northern Ireland are sensible and won’t be bothered with this radical agenda.

“Toy girls are normally given to girls and toy soldiers are normally given to boys and that’s just tradition; I think most children wouldn’t appreciate this type of toy and wouldn’t recognise the radical political agenda it’s having.”

However, Gavin Boyd of The Rainbow Project, which promotes the health and wellbeing of lesbian, gay, bisexual and/or transgender people and their families in NI, said Mattel is simply responding to the desires of its target audiences, who are “no longer interested in toys which promote out-dated and stereotypical depictions of gendered expectations”.

He added: “Mattel has given children the freedom to express themselves through their toys by dressing and styling them according to their own wishes, rather than having this decision taken for them by manufacturers. All children should be afforded the opportunity to play in ways which make them happy and give them outlets for their imaginations and creativity.”

The kits come at a recommended retail price of £34.99.