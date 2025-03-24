​John Mitchel, the Presbyterian minister’s son who became ‘apostle of nationalism’

John Mitchel Jnr, who died 150 years ago, was a white supremacist and advocate of slavery because ‘negroes were an inferior race’

​​John Mitchel was born on November 3 1815 at Camnish, near Dungiven. He was the eldest surviving son of John Mitchel Snr, the minister of the Dungiven Presbyterian Church, and his wife Mary Haslett.

In 1822 John Mitchel Snr was elected moderator of the Synod of Ulster, but in 1829 he seceded from the Presbyterian Church, helped found the Remonstrant Synod in 1830, and became a prominent Unitarian.

In the 1790s John Mitchel Snr had United Irish sympathies.

Although seemingly destined to follow his father into the ministry, at Trinity John Mitchel Jnr lost his faith and became sceptical of all religion. Instead, he became a solicitor, practising in Newry and Banbridge, but he combined the law with a keen interest in politics.

Mitchel became a brilliant polemicist. He subscribed to the ‘Nation’, the Young Ireland weekly, and contributed his first article in February 1843. After Thomas Davis’ death in September 1845 he gave up law and, at the invitation of Charles Gavan Duffy, became assistant editor of the paper.

He blamed the English for the Famine and came up with the incendiary (and extremely influential) formulation: ‘The Almighty, indeed, sent the potato blight, but the English created the Famine … and a million and a half men, women and children were carefully, prudently and peacefully slain by the English government’. (Most historians concur that Ireland did not produce enough food to prevent the famine but would contend that the government could have done more to alleviate suffering.)

An advocate but not a practitioner of physical force, he was contemptuous of parliamentarianism and ‘constitutional rubbish’.

Impressed by the agrarian radical James Fintan Lalor’s strategy of harnessing the struggle for political independence to the engine of agrarian revolution, he enthusiastically took up the idea in his new paper, the ‘United Irishman’, and was convicted of seditious libel and sentenced to 14-years transportation for advocating Lalor’s policy of co-ordinated resistance to landlords.

Mitchel was hostile to liberal values. Partially through the influence of Thomas Carlyle, he despised liberalism’s belief in material and moral progress, its complacency and misplaced philanthropy. His illiberalism found expression in his enthusiasm for the retention of slavery in America, his opposition to Jewish emancipation and his advocacy of the death penalty for a wide range of offences.

Although Mitchel demanded freedom for the Irish, his sympathies did not extend beyond his own countrymen.

Predictably, he hated the liberal and socialist ideologies that motivated many continental revolutionaries in 1848 and was critical of Garibaldi, Mazzini and Kossuth for seeking aid from Britain.

A ‘white supremacist’ and an unapologetic advocate and supporter of slavery, he regarded it as a perfectly legitimate institution because ‘negroes’ were ‘an inferior race’.

Charles Gavan Duffy found Mitchel’s pro-slavery beliefs abhorrent and refused to publish some of his articles in the Nation because he had ‘attempted to employ the journal … in the monstrous task of applauding negro slavery and denouncing the emancipation of the Jews. I would not permit him to make me responsible for these opinions at that time, nor would I permit any man in the world to do so to-day’.

William Smith O’Brien, the Young Ireland leader, believed the institution of slavery violated ‘every noble instinct of human nature, every principle of natural and revealed religion’.

In 1857 Mitchel founded the ‘Southern Citizen’ newspaper in Tennessee, which held that ‘the institution of Negro Slavery’ was ‘a sound, just, wholesome institution’ and that transatlantic slave trade should be resumed.

Henry Ward Beecher, a leading abolitionist, challenged Mitchel on how he could fight to free Ireland while supporting slavery without violating his own principles. Frederick Douglass, a former slave who had visited Ireland in the mid-1840s, denounced him as ‘a traitor to humanity’.

Three of Mitchel’s sons served in the Confederate army, two of whom were killed during the Civil War. A third rose through the ranks to become a captain and was twice badly wounded but survived.

Mitchel himself served with an ambulance corps.

Although he regarded Fenianism as ‘an enormous sack of gas’ and ‘empty of content and forlorn of success’, after the defeat of the South in the Civil War, he briefly became financial agent for the Fenians in Paris.

In 1867 he wrote his ‘History of Ireland from the treaty of Limerick’ (which became a standard nationalist account) and in 1868 he published ‘My Jail Journal, or Five Years in British Prisons’ which became a quasi-sacred text of militant republicanism.

In February 1875 he learned of an impending by-election in Tipperary and, despite his earlier contempt for parliamentarianism and his poor health, returned to Ireland to contest the seat. Returned unopposed the day before he arrived at Queenstown, Parliament declared him ineligible as an undischarged felon, but Mitchel declared he would stand as often as he was unseated.

After a necessary period of recuperation in Cork, he travelled to Newry, and on March 11 another poll took place in which Mitchel defeated a Conservative. His health was now in freefall, and he died on March 20 1875 at Dromalane.

He was buried in his parents’ grave in the Unitarian cemetery, High Street, Newry, where a monument was later erected by his widow.

Arthur Griffith, Patrick Pearse and Eamon de Valera were great admirers. Griffith, another anti-Semite, regarded Mitchel’s journalism as a model to be emulated and claimed Mitchel was a ‘fearless speaker of the truth’ who demolished the ‘moral basis’ of abolitionism.

Pearse hailed Mitchel, along with Wolfe Tone, Thomas Davis and James Fintan Lalor, as one of four apostles of Irish nationalism and embraced Mitchel's conviction that Ireland could only redeem itself through blood sacrifice. De Valera’s ‘The Ireland that we dreamed of’ broadcast (often known as the ‘Comely maidens dancing at the crossroads’ speech) in 1943 and its advocacy of ‘frugal comfort’ were inspired by Dev’s reading of Mitchel.

In 1965 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mitchel’s birth, nationalists in Newry ‘proudly’ erected a statue in his honour.