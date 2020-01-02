Jonny McCambridge: Meetings and partings in the bleak midwinter

It is two days before Christmas. I’m walking to the office wearing a woolly green and red elf jumper and a furry Santa hat. I’m carrying a box of mince pies and cookies which I’ve baked to share with my colleagues, perhaps a clumsy attempt to try and win their approval.

There’s a medley of classic festive melodies running through my head. Mendelssohn’s Hark The Herald Angels Sing, Handel’s Joy To The World and Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone.

My granda Arthur Kennedy

As I enter the dark newsroom I’m close to giddy. It’s my last day of labour before some time off and I’m intoxicated by the near prospect of a family Christmas.

Then I notice a missed call on the mobile from my Ma. It’s unusual for her to make contact this early so I phone her back at once. She is sobbing as she tells me that her father, my grandfather, has died.

After a few minutes the call is ended. I’m all alone in the room. I feel foolish now so I take off the jumper and hat before I call my wife to pass on the news. Instead it is my son who answers, excitedly babbling about his plans for the day. I ask him if I can speak to mummy and with the intuition of youth he immediately asks me what is wrong. I don’t know what to say to him.

After the call has finished I sit at the desk and turn on my computer. We all handle grief in different ways, for some it is to be worn like a coat, for others to be concealed like a tissue stuffed up a sleeve. I know the best thing for me is to get on with what needs to be done, to gain comfort from the routine.

After a while my colleagues begin to arrive. There is solace in the sympathies they express. The day passes evenly. After a while I’m persuaded to put the Christmas jumper back on.

But it is not quite the same as before. The focus has shifted slightly, something is misaligned, not entirely centred. The mince pies do not taste quite as rich as I imagined they would.

It is one day before Christmas. My wife, son and I travel into the centre of the village where we live. We have nothing in particular that we need to do there, it is just pleasant to soak up some of the communal excitement which precedes the festive holiday. The street is full of parents with bouncing, excited children and we stop to chat with some people we know.

We buy sausage rolls in the little bakery and a carrot for Rudolph from the grocer. I stop to get my hair cut. The local barber belongs to a faith and culture which does not celebrate Christmas, but nonetheless he has shining decorations displayed in the tiny salon. He tells me quietly that this is one his favourite times of the year because of the large amount of customers who leave him generous tips.

With my scalp freshly sheared the three of us walk to the lake at the top of the village where joggers pass dog walkers on the narrow path which is pocked with puddles. The water is calm this afternoon. We have brought stale bread because my son wants to feed the swans and ducks. He is deliberate and serious about the task, taking an age to ensure that all the crumbs are evenly broken and distributed and kept away from the snapping beaks of the greedy seagulls.

I watch him while he does this and think inevitably about the recent family bereavement. My grandfather’s name was Arthur. It is my middle name, and my son’s also. There is a line of continuity which can be traced.

I also think about how negligent I was as a grandson, how seldom I visited him in his later years. The regret is not overwhelming, but it is present. I wonder how scared, serene or awed my grandfather (pictured inset), a man of strong faith, might have been during his final moments.

There’s a selfishness in this stirring of emotion because my minds strays, as it irresistibly does in such times, to thoughts of my own mortality. Who will be there with me to give comfort in those fearful final seconds in the dark?

My wife and I have been delicate with the subject of the bereavement around my young son, telling him enough so that he understands, but keeping him guarded from the natural outpourings of grief which the death of a close relative brings.

There is a quote rattling around my brain of which I can’t quite place the origin. ‘Life is made up of meetings and partings. That is the way of it.’ It seems to fit the theme of the column I am already mentally sketching out. I imagine the words must come from some great writer or philosopher and I suppose it will give intellectual heft to my article.

I look up the quote on my phone. It came from Kermit The Frog.

After the bread has been broken and shared out we go for a walk. A heavy, red and watery sun is low in the sky now, bleeding its glare into the clouds to create a startling crimson landscape. I’m humming another Christmas song. This time it is In the Bleak Midwinter, although I’m not sure if it’s the Gustav Holst or Harold Darke version.

As I pass the other walkers I notice that several cast amused glances towards me. I’m confused at first and check several times that I have remembered to zip up my trousers.

Then I realise the source of the diversion. It is the woolly green and red elf jumper and the furry Santa hat that I am wearing. Perhaps it was because my mind was jumbled with contrasting emotions or because I had an unconscious desire to please my son, but I had completely forgotten about my festive attire. The overall effect seems to please some of the other Christmas Eve walkers so I do not remove the hat.

We agree that it is time to turn in the direction towards where our car is parked. My son places one small hand inside mine and the other inside that of his mother. We begin to move towards home to get ready for Christmas. And for a funeral.