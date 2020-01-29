Jonny McCambridge: The number plate and neurosis recognition

I look in my rear-view mirror. There are two cars in the queue behind me. I’m immediately unnerved, made anxious by the proximity of the other vehicles. I can already sense the impatience of those motorists.

In my utopia there would be only one car allowed to use the roads network. My own. Such a situation would be beneficial for the environment, and my neurosis. I’m fully aware others may not share this view.

My car inches towards the yellow and white car-park barrier. I paid online the night before. The instructions were clear, drive up to the entrance, a camera would read my number plate and the barrier would lift. Technology which is designed to make the world an easier place.

Yet, now that I am here, I know that it will not lift. It is as inevitable as a Monday morning following the weekend.

My car stops a foot from the barrier. It does not rise. I pull the car back a little, then forward. I do this again. The barrier does not rise.

I look in my rear-view mirror, there are three cars behind me.

I had anticipated this would happen. Early this morning I was out washing my number plate just to make recognition easier. The rest of the car is filthy, covered in a thin layer of grime, but the number plate is brilliantly white.

I lower my window and peer at the little electronic box. The online instructions told me not to take a ticket. So instead I press the help button. There is an ugly buzzing noise but nobody answers. I try it again but there is still no response.

I imagine that the buzzing noise is being transmitted to an empty room somewhere in a far off location. Perhaps Mexico. I envisage that there’s a guy called Pancho who works there and he’s gone for a fag break.

I look in my rear-view mirror. There are now five cars behind me and the engine of one is roaring in protest.

I can feel a cool film of sweat down my spine. I could just press for a new ticket but I naturally object to being charged for something I have already paid for.

I try the help button one more time, a longer and more determined push. This time there is a response, abrasive and angry.

‘Yes? Can I help you?’

He doesn’t sound at all like a Pancho but it’s too late, my mind has already christened him thus.

‘Uh, I’m sorry, I prepaid online but the barrier isn’t going up.’

‘Are you at the barrier now?’ Pancho barks.

This seems to me to be a remarkable question. The button from which I summoned him is at the barrier. To press it I must be there, it’s a self-evident fact.

I want to say: ‘No, I’m home in bed but I’m using my super-long extendable index finger, which, luckily enough can reach a length of exactly 101 miles, to press the button.’

But I don’t.

‘Yes, I’m at the barrier,’ I weakly say instead.

Pancho grumbles.

‘What’s your number plate?’ he asks.

This is a more sensible query but one, alas, that I am unable to answer.

If you imagine a brain is like a sponge which can only absorb so much information until things start to leak out. My brain is full of useful information, such as the score of every World Snooker final that’s ever been played at The Crucible or the year that Stravinsky premiered his Rite of Spring. My number plate is one of the things that has leaked out.

‘I don’t know.’ I reply impressively.

Pancho seems to have been monetarily reduced to a silent incomprehension so I continue.

‘Hang on, I’ll just get out and check.’

I step out of the car and look back. There are now seven cars in the queue behind me. I raise my arms to them in a merry gesture and give my best ‘We’re all in this together guys’ look. One of the cars blasts its horn.

I rush to the front of my vehicle, bend down and study the number plate. It’s beautifully clean. Then I rush back to the electronic box. But I’m panicking now, and when I panic I can’t think with clarity and I tend to do stupid things. I give Pancho the first three letters of the number plate before I realise I’ve forgotten the rest.

‘Hang on, I just need to get the rest of it.’

Pancho says something which I can’t quite make out. I imagine him raising an eyebrow, archly.

I run back to the front of the car and bend over again. I notice that the tarmac is shining wet. I read the rest of the number plate and then rush back and give the information to Pancho, before I forget it again. I retake my seat in the car and notice my hands are greasy against the steering wheel.

I look in the rear-view mirror, there are now nine cars in the queue beside me. The driver in the car behind is waving his arms and might be giving me the fingers.

I can hear Pancho breathing. I know he has set himself against me and is desperate for my booking not to exist.

Now I start to doubt myself. Have I come to the wrong car park or the wrong city? Did I book for the wrong day? Did I book at all or was it just some tortured dream? Such is my misery that I would do anything for Pancho if he would just lift that barrier. Bake him a birthday cake, sing him a bedtime lullaby, clip his toenails.

The terrible silence stretches on. I can no longer count how many cars are behind me.

And then...then the barrier lifts.

‘Have a nice day sir,’ Pancho says.

‘Thanks Pancho,’ I respond, forgetting myself.

I drive into the car-park, at once elated, unburdened and filled with a sense of achievement. Now I have new hope for the day ahead.

I see a parking space but I don’t like the shape of it, there’s another but I think it’s a bit tight for me to manoeuvre into.

I drive on and on as the panic once more enters my body.