Joseph Hegarty: Funeral today for beloved schoolboy who died in quad accident

Joseph Hegarty

The funeral is taking place today for 6-year-old Joseph Hegarty in Ballycastle, Co Antrim.

Joseph, who was “the adored son of Andrea and Michael, loving brother of Katie”, will be laid to rest at St. Patrick’s & St. Brigid’s Church, Ballycastle on Tuesday after noon Requiem Mass.

Anyone attending the service is being asked to wear “your favourite sports top or colourful clothing to Joe’s funeral” in honour of his love for sport and colour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The schoolboy was an avid supporter of County Antrim-based Carey Faughs Hurling Club, where his family have a deep involvement.

A post on social media from the GAA Club says: “All at Carey Faughs are heartbroken at the devastating news of Joe Hegarty's passing.

“The community wish to extend our deepest sympathy to Michael, Andrea and Katie along with the Hegarty and McIlroy families on their loss.

“Joe loved Carey Faughs and we all loved Joe.”

The tribute added: “Joe was a character and his light shone very brightly, he made friends wherever he went. It wouldn't be often that you would see Joe in anything else but his Carey gear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph attended St Patrick's & St Brigid's Primary School in Ballycastle who also paid tribute to a “much loved bundle of joy”.

In a post they say: "St. Patrick’s and St. Brigid’s PS & NU have been devastated and deeply saddened at the news of the untimely death of our much loved pupil Joseph Hegarty.

“The whole school community of governors, staff and pupils wish to extend our deepest sympathies to Andrea, Michael and Katie and to the extended Hegarty and McIlroy families on their terrible loss.

"Joe was a much loved bundle of joy, a ray of sunshine both in class and around the school with his wonderful sunny personality and charming sense of fun.

"He was friends with everyone and everyone knew his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He will be greatly missed by everyone throughout the school.